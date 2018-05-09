FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2018 / 12:33 PM / in 3 hours

French spokesman: EU could go to WTO if US moves hurt interests in Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 9 (Reuters) - A French government spokesman said on Wednesday that EU partners would confer on the economic and business fallout of a U.S. pullout from the Iran nuclear accord and could fight any potentially harmful steps under world trade rules.

Speaking about Iran, Benjamin Griveaux told a weekly news briefing: “The European Union is ready to challenge at the WTO any unilateral measure that would hurt the interests of European companies and respond in a proportionate manner, in accordance of course with the rules of that international organisation.” (Reporting By Brian Love; Editing by Richard Lough)

