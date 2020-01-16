EU's Borrell holds "frank" talks with Iran's Zarif

BRUSSELS, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell held “frank” direct talks with Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in New Delhi on Thursday after Britain, France and Germany formally accused Tehran of breaking a 2015 nuclear arms control agreement.

“In a frank dialogue, they discussed the latest developments around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action,” the European Union said in a statement, referring to the deal by its formal name.

The face-to-face talks on the sidelines of a conference were the first following a series of telephone calls since a U.S. drone strike killed a top Iranian general on Jan. 3.

EU officials have said Iran already expressed anger at the European move by telephone. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by John Stonestreet)