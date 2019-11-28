Iran : Invoking nuclear deal's dispute resolution mechanism impossible - TV

DUBAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Iran rejected as “irresponsible” France’s comments that Paris was seriously considering triggering a mechanism within the Iran nuclear deal that could lead to U.N. sanctions, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Thursday, state TV reported.

“Iran’s scaling back of its nuclear commitments was implementation of its legal rights to react to America’s illegal and unilateral exit of the deal and the European parties’ failure to fulfil their obligations,” Mousavi said.

“Under these circumstances, the deal does not allow triggering of the mechanism by the European parties to the deal ... such remarks by the French official are irresponsible and not constructive.” (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alex Richardson)