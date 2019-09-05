Iran to inform EU within hours on reducing commitment to nuclear deal -IRNA

DUBAI, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Iran will inform the European Union within hours of its decision to further scale back its commitment to its 2015 nuclear deal with major world powers, the foreign minister said on Thursday, according to state news agency IRNA.

“I am going to inform (European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini) in a couple of hours about Iran’s decision that will be implemented on Friday”, IRNA quoted Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif as saying.

“Of course these steps are reversible if the EU fulfils its promises to salvage the deal,” Zarif added. (Reporting by Parisa Hafezi and Alaa Swilam; Editing by Hugh Lawson)