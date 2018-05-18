FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 18, 2018 / 3:16 PM / in 2 hours

Poland's PGNiG suspends gas project in Iran because of U.S. sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KRAKOW, Poland, May 18 (Reuters) - Poland’s dominant gas firm PGNiG has suspended a gas project in Iran because of the risk from U.S. sanctions, the company’s deputy chief executive said.

“There is not much we can do about the contract in Iran. Any moment the sanctions will be put in place and nobody wants to take a risk,” Maciej Wozniak of the state-run PGNiG told Reuters.

“We can take risks when we are drilling and looking for hydrocarbons, but we will not take risks playing politics,” he said, adding the project consisted of providing technical expertise in gas extraction in Iran. (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Adrian Croft)

