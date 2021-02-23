Iran must cooperate with IAEA, reverse steps that reduce transparency - UK, France, Germany

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the United Nations complex, the Vienna International Centre, in Vienna, Austria, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran should fully cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency and reverse steps that reduce transparency, the governments of France, Britain and Germany said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Iran might enrich uranium up to 60% purity if the country needed it and would never yield to U.S. pressure over its nuclear programme, state television reported.

“We... deeply regret that Iran has started, as of today, to suspend the Additional Protocol and the transparency measures under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA),” the foreign ministers of France, Germany and Britain said.

“We urge Iran to stop and reverse all measures that reduce transparency and to ensure full and timely cooperation with the IAEA.”