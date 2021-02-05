In E3 meeting, Blinken to discuss Covid, Iran, Russia, China, Myanmar - U.S. official

WASHINGTON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a Friday meeting with his British, French and German counterparts will discuss a number of shared challenges including the coronavirus pandemic, Iran, China, Myanmar, and climate, a U.S. official said.

Reuters reported on Thursday that Blinken could be holding the meeting as early as Friday. The high-level conversation would be the latest step by U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration to seek a way to revive 2015 Iran nuclear deal abandoned by former U.S. President Donald Trump.