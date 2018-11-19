Iran remains hopeful that Europe can salvage nuclear deal - TV

DUBAI, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Iran is still hopeful that Europe can save a 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and six major powers despite the withdrawal of the United States, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi said on Monday.

“There are some ambiguities on implementation of EU’s mechanism to protect trade with Iran from America’s sanctions ... But we remain hopeful that the Europeans can save the deal,” Qasemi told a weekly news conference, broadcast live on state TV.

Other signatories of the deal have been trying to salvage it since May, when U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned the accord. The United States also restored sanctions targeting Iran’s oil, banking and transportation sectors earlier this month. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; editing by Darren Schuettler)