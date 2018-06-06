French car equipment lobby group cancels July trip to Iran

PARIS, June 6 (Reuters) - France’s FIEV car equipment lobby group has cancelled a July trip to Iran in light of current tensions between the United States and other European powers over a 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

“The trip has been cancelled and replaced instead by a meeting in France of our Iran club, so that we can reflect upon how to proceed in light of current events,” said FIEV president Jacques Mauge.

Tensions between Iran and the West have surged since President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran last month, calling it deeply flawed and reimposing unilateral sanctions.

European powers are scrambling to save the deal - under which Iran curbed its nuclear programme in return for a lifting of international sanctions - as they regard it as the best chance to stop Tehran developing an atomic bomb.

Earlier this month, Peugeot-maker PSA Group said it had begun to suspend its joint venture activities in Iran to avoid U.S. sanctions after Washington’s withdrawal from the international nuclear deal.

French oil major Total also said in May that it would pull out of a multibillion-dollar gas project in Iran if it could not secure a waiver from U.S. sanctions. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)