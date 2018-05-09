France wants to protect business interests in Iran - Elysee source

PARIS, May 9 (Reuters) - France and its European allies will work hard to safeguard the interests of their businesses in Iran, a source in the French presidency said on Wednesday, after the United States said it was reimposing strict sanctions on Tehran.

“We will obviously do everything, in conjunction with our businesses, to protect their interests,” the source said.

Dismayed European allies sought to salvage the international nuclear pact with Iran on Wednesday after President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the landmark accord. (Reporting by Marine Pennetier and Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Luke Baker)