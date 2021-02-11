France warns Iran against further nuclear breaches, jeopardising diplomacy

FILE PHOTO: An Iranian flag flutters in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s foreign ministry warned Iran on Thursday against taking further measures that could breach the 2015 nuclear accord with world powers and as a result jeopardise a diplomatic window opened with the arrival of a new U.S. administration.

“To preserve the political space to find a negotiated solution, we call on Iran not to take any new measures that would further worsen the nuclear situation, already extremely worrying due to the accumulation of violations of the Vienna Accord, including the latest just reported by the IAEA,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll said.

She was referring to a U.N. atomic watchdog report on Wednesday that said Tehran had carried out its plan to produce uranium metal. Iran has also warned it could block later this month short-notice inspections of its nuclear facilities.