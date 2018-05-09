FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2018 / 5:13 PM / in an hour

France's Macron calls for broader Iran nuclear deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 9 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal was a mistake and Europe needed to stick to the agreement and discuss broadening it.

“Along with our partners, we need to prevent tensions escalating in the region,” Macron told Germany’s ARD television, according to an interpreter’s German translation. “It is therefore necessary, as of today, to immediately broaden the topics of discussion to make it possible for all parties to move towards a broader agreement at some point.” (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Andrea Shalal Editing by Peter Graff)

