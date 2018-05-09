French Foreign Minister: Iran deal "not dead", Macron to contact Rouhani

PARIS, May 9 (Reuters) - France’s foreign minister said on Wednesday that the 2015 nuclear restraint deal with Iran was “not dead” despite Donald Trump’s decision to pull the United States out from the agreement, and added that French President Emmanuel Macron would speak later in the day to Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani.

“This agreement is not dead,” Jean-Yves Le Drian told French radio station RTL.

Le Drian, interviewed just hours after the announcement by Trump, said Macron’s contact with Rouhani would be followed by meetings next week, probably on Monday, involving the Iranians and European counterparts from France, Britain and Germany.

Le Drian also told RTL radio that meetings would also be held with the likes of oil giant Total and others with major business and economic stakes in the region.

“Yes, there is a real risk of confrontation,” he told RTL, regarding Trump’s decision on Iran.

“I hope it will not be a setback for peace,” he added. (Reporting by Brian Love and Matthias Blamont Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)