September 5, 2018 / 9:04 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Iran forgoes plans to transfer funds from Germany after U.S. opposition - sources

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Iran is forgoing plans for now to transfer about 300 million euros ($346.77 million) in funds held in Germany to Iran after strong opposition from the United States, said two sources with knowledge of the matter on Wednesday.

The funds are held at the Hamburg-based Europaeisch-Iranische Handelsbank (eihbank). The bank wasn’t immediately available for comment.

The development was earlier reported by the German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung and the broadcasters NDR and WDR. ($1 = 0.8651 euros) (Reporting by Hans Seidenstuecker and Frank Siebelt Writing by Tom Sims Editing by Michelle Martin)

