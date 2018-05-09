FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2018 / 11:28 AM / in 2 hours

Germany seeks clarity on impact of U.S. decision on Iran on firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 9 (Reuters) - Germany is trying to find out when its companies will face any consequences of U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of an international nuclear deal with Iran and reimpose sanctions, a government spokesman said on Wednesday.

Also speaking at a regular government news conference, a spokeswoman for the economy ministry said she could not yet say exactly what the consequences would be but an important question would be the effect on banks. (Reporting by Sabine Siebold and Joseph Nasr Editing by Madeline Chambers)

