German firms should wind down Iran operations immediately - U.S. envoy

BERLIN, May 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s new ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, said on Twitter that German firms operating in Iran should halt activities there immediately after Trump announced the United States was pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal.

Grenell posted on Twitter shortly after Trump said he would immediately reimpose economic sanctions on Tehran, saying, “US sanctions will target critical sectors of Iran’s economy.”

He added: “German companies doing business in Iran should wind down operations immediately.” (Reporting by Michelle Martin Editing by Andrea Shalal)