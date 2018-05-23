FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 23, 2018 / 9:32 PM / Updated an hour ago

Europe, U.S. 'far from a compromise' on Iran nuclear deal -Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 23 (Reuters) - Europe and the United States remain “far from a compromise” over Washington’s position on the 2015 Iran nuclear accord, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday after meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Maas said no new information came up during the meeting, and said he had suggested a four-way meeting with Germany, Britain, France and the United States about a way forward.

“I think we’re far away from a compromise,” Maas said. (Reporting by Reuters Television Writing by Andrea Shalal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.