August 8, 2018 / 10:24 AM / in 2 hours

Berlin: U.S. should consider EU interests when drafting sanctions against Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. sanctions against Iran that have an exterritorial effect violate international law and Germany expects Washington to consider European interests when coming up with such sanctions, spokespeople for the German government said on Wednesday.

The European Union vowed on Monday to counter U.S. President Donald Trump’s renewal of sanctions on Iran. Washington’s so-called “snapback” sanctions reach beyond U.S. borders. (Reporting by Michelle Martin Editing by Michael Nienaber)

