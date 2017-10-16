Germany's Gabriel warns of military escalation over Iran deal

LUXEMBOURG, Oct 16 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel warned on Monday that threats from U.S. President Donald Trump to pull out from the Iran nuclear accord could provoke military confrontation, adding such a move could also make exacerbate the North Korea crisis.

“As Europeans together, we are very worried that the decision of the U.S. President could lead us back into military confrontation with Iran,” Gabriel told reporters ahead of a meeting with fellow European foreign ministers.

Gabriel said he would be discussing how to save the deal - to which Britain, France, Germany, Russia, China, Iran and the European Union are also signatories - with his European Union colleagues.

Senior Trump administration officials said on Sunday that the United States was committed to remaining part of the Iran nuclear accord for now, despite Trump’s criticisms of the deal and his warnings that he might pull out. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Michael Nienaber)