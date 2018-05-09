FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2018 / 1:23 PM / in 2 hours

Iran's defence minister says can't be threatened militarily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, May 9 (Reuters) - Iran cannot be militarily threatened by any foreign power, its defence minister said on Wednesday, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency, a day after the United States pulled out of Iran’s 2015 international nuclear deal.

“Today, with attention to the defensive power of our country, we’re in a situation that Islamic Iran cannot be militarily threatened by any foreign power,” Amir Hatami said.

Hatami pointed to Iran’s military role combating “takfiri” fighters in Iraq and Syria as a recent achievement of the Islamic Republic’s armed forces. Officials in predominantly Shi’ite Muslim Iran often refer to Sunni Muslim radicals as “takfiris”.

Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh Editing by Catherine Evans

