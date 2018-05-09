Iran's defence minister says can't be threatened militarily

BEIRUT, May 9 (Reuters) - Iran cannot be militarily threatened by any foreign power, its defence minister said on Wednesday, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency, a day after the United States pulled out of Iran’s 2015 international nuclear deal.

“Today, with attention to the defensive power of our country, we’re in a situation that Islamic Iran cannot be militarily threatened by any foreign power,” Amir Hatami said.

Hatami pointed to Iran’s military role combating “takfiri” fighters in Iraq and Syria as a recent achievement of the Islamic Republic’s armed forces. Officials in predominantly Shi’ite Muslim Iran often refer to Sunni Muslim radicals as “takfiris”.