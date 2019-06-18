U.S.'s Hook to meet European officials on Iran in Paris next week

WASHINGTON/PARIS, June 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook plans to travel to Paris next week for talks about Iran with senior British, French and German officials, a senior European diplomat and another source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The meeting, which comes amid growing tensions between Iran and the United States following a series of attacks in the Gulf that Washington has blamed on Tehran despite its denials, was expected to take place on June 27, the sources said on condition of anonymity.

The State Department was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed in Washington and by John Irish in Paris; Editing by Bernadette Baum)