Iran starts process of enriching uranium to 20% at Fordow, IAEA confirms

VIENNA (Reuters) - Iran has begun the process of enriching uranium to 20% purity, a level it last reached before its 2015 deal with major powers, at its Fordow site dug into a mountain, the U.N. nuclear watchdog confirmed on Monday.

“Iran today began feeding uranium already enriched up to 4.1 percent U-235 into six centrifuge cascades at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant for further enrichment up to 20%,” the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement on a report that was sent to member states on Monday afternoon.