IAEA chief to visit Tehran before Iran reduces cooperation -Iran envoy

FILE PHOTO: International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi listens during an interview with Reuters at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna, Austria, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

VIENNA (Reuters) - The U.N. nuclear watchdog’s director general, Rafael Grossi, will visit Tehran on Saturday to discuss how to work with Iran in light of its plan to scale back cooperation as of Tuesday, Iran’s envoy to the agency said on Wednesday.

“IAEA DG travels to Tehran on Saturday for technical discussions with the Atomic Energy Organization (of Iran) on how to continue cooperation in the light of new arrangements and development,” Iran’s ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Kazem Gharibabadi, said on Twitter.