Iraq to respect dollar ban but not all U.S. sanctions on Iran -PM

BAGHDAD, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on Monday his government was only committed to not using dollars in transactions with Iran, not to abiding with the full scope of U.S. sanctions against the country.

“Our commitment in the Iran issue is to not use the dollar currency in transaction, not abiding by the U.S. sanctions,” state television quoted him as telling a news conference.

His statement contradicted one he made last week when he said Iraq disagreed with the U.S. sanctions on Iran but that it would abide by them to safeguard its own interests, triggering criticisms from Iran-allied Iraqi politicians and in the Islamic Republic. The U.S. and Iran are both key allies of Iraq. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; editing by John Stonestreet)