BAGHDAD, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Iraq “will not interact” with U.S. sanctions on Iran but will protect its own interests, state television quoted Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi as saying on Tuesday.

“We are against international sanctions and there is an experience in Iraq that led to the weakening of the country and the people,” the broadcaster quoted him as saying in a news conference.

Footage of Abadi speaking was not immediately available. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein Editing by Alison Williams)