Iran's Khamenei says nuclear talks to revive 2015 deal must not become 'attritional'

FILE PHOTO: Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a televised speech in Tehran, Iran, January 8, 2021. Official Khamenei Website/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s supreme leader said on Wednesday that ongoing talks between Tehran and global powers to salvage their 2015 nuclear deal must not become “attritional”, state television reported.

“America does not seek to accept the truth in negotiations ... Its goal in talks is to impose its own wrong wishes...European parties to the deal follow America’s policies in talks despite acknowledging Iran’s rights,” Khamenei, who has the last word on Iranian matters of state, was quoted as saying.

“The nuclear talks in Vienna must not become attritional.”

Last week, Iran and the global powers held what they described as “constructive” talks to salvage the 2015 accord, which has unravelled as Iran has breached its limits on uranium enrichment since former President Donald Trump abandoned it and re-imposed harsh economic sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Tehran and the other parties to the deal will resume talks in Vienna on Thursday.

U.S. President Joe Biden has said Iran must resume full compliance with curbs on its enrichment activity mandated by the deal, which secured the lifting of all international sanctions against Tehran, before Washington can rejoin the pact.

Tehran has repeatedly said that all sanctions must be rescinded before it resumes full compliance with the deal.

“We have already declared Iran’s policy. Sanctions must be removed first. Once we are certain that has been done, we will carry out our commitments. This is because they have broken their promises tens of times, and it is the same now,” Khamenei said, according to semi-official Tasnim news agency.