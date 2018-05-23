FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Energy
May 23, 2018 / 4:37 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Khamenei says Iran will defeat U.S. if Iranian officials do their duty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - Iran’s Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in his first public remarks since U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo listed 12 demands of Tehran, said on Wednesday that Iran would defeat the United States if Iranian officials did their duty, state television reported.

Referring to what he called the fundamental and deep enmity of the United States towards the Islamic Republic, Khamenei said, according to state television: “There is no doubt that the Americans will be defeated ... provided Iranian officials fully perform their duties.” (Reporting Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, Editing by William Maclean)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.