May 8, 2018 / 6:35 PM / in 2 hours

France's Macron says will keep working on broader Iran nuclear deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 8 (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron said France would work on a broader agreement covering Iran’s nuclear activity, ballistics programme and regional activities after President Donald Trump said he was withdrawing the United States from a 2015 nuclear deal.

“We will work collectively on a broader framework, covering nuclear activity, the post-2025 period, ballistic activity, and stability in the Middle-East, notably Syria, Yemen, and Iraq,” Macron said on Twitter moments after Trump spoke.

Macron also said the nuclear non-proliferation regime was at stake. (Reporting by Marine Pennetier; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Sybille de la Hamaide)

