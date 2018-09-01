FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 1, 2018 / 12:22 PM / Updated an hour ago

Iran plans to boost ballistic and cruise missile capacity - state news agency

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Iran plans to boost its ballistic and cruise missile capacity, as well as acquire a new generation fighter planes and submarines, the Iranian state news agency IRNA quoted a senior Defence Ministry official as saying on Saturday.

“Increasing ballistic and cruise missile capacity ... and the acquisition of new generation fighters and heavy and long-range vessels and submarines with various weapons capabilities are among the new plans of this ministry,” said Mohammad Ahadi, deputy defence minister for international affairs, IRNA said. (Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)

