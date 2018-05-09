FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2018 / 6:21 AM / in 40 minutes

Iran army chief says the worst thing the nuclear deal did was give U.S. legitimacy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, May 9 (Reuters) - Iran’s army chief said on Wednesday that the biggest damage caused by the nuclear deal came from sitting down with the United States at the negotiating table and giving Washington legitimacy, the Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA) reported.

America’s withdrawal from the Iran deal should also be a lesson to Saudi Arabia which is drawing closer to the United States, Moussavi said, according to ISNA.

“The biggest damage of the Iran deal was legitimizing and sitting at the negotiating table with America,” Moussavi was quoted as saying. (Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh Editing by Andrew Heavens)

