Fire at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility caused significant damage - spokesman

July 5 (Reuters) - A fire that broke out at Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility on Thursday caused significant damage, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran was quoted as saying on Sunday by the official IRNA news agency.

Spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said the fire could slow down Tehran’s development and production of advanced centrifuges in the medium term, and that Iran would replace the damaged building with a bigger one that had more advanced equipment. (Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh, Editing by Timothy Heritage)