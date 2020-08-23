Iran official says sabotage caused fire at Iran's Natanz nuclear site - TV

DUBAI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - A fire at Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility last month was the result of sabotage, the spokesman for Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation told state TV channel al-Alam on Sunday.

“The explosion at Natanz nuclear facility was a result of sabotage operations, security authorities will reveal in due time the reason behind the blast,” said Behrouz Kamalvandi.

Iran’s top security body in July said that the cause of the fire had been determined but would be announced later. Iranian officials said that the fire had caused significant damage that could slow the development of advanced uranium enrichment centrifuges. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alex Richardson)