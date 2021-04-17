Iran state TV identifies man it says was behind blast at Natanz nuclear site

April 17 (Reuters) - Iran’s state television on Saturday identified a man it said was behind a recent explosion at its main Natanz nuclear plant.

“Reza Karimi, the perpetrator of this sabotage..., has been identified,” state TV said. It said he had fled Iran before last Sunday’s blast that Iran has blamed on Israel.

“Necessary and legal steps for his arrest and return to the country are underway,” the television added. (Editing by Mark Heinrich)