Iran says oil export drop not expected if EU saves nuclear deal

TEHRAN, May 19 (Reuters) - Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Saturday that U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to quit a multinational nuclear deal would not affect Tehran’s oil exports if the EU could salvage the pact.

“Every new decision in OPEC needs unanimity... I believe that the help of the European Union helps us... the level of our oil exports will not change,” Zanganeh told reporters after a meeting with EU’s energy chief Miguel Arias Canete. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi, Editing by William Maclean)