FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
May 25, 2018 / 6:57 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Iran wants Europeans to present economic package by end of May - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 25 (Reuters) - Iran wants European powers to give it an economic package by the end of the month to compensate for the U.S. withdrawal from their agreement on nuclear power, a senior Iranian official said on Friday.

“We expect the package to be given to us by the end of May,” the official said before talks in Vienna with major powers.

He added that Tehran would decide within the next few weeks whether to stay in the accord. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; writing by John Irish; editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.