May 8, 2018 / 4:47 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

URGENT-Iranian MPs say Tehran must react "fiercely" to US pressure over deal - TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, May 8 (Reuters) - A group of Iranian lawmakers have said the parliament will oblige the government to react “fiercely” if the United States tries to impose what they called its “illegitimate demands” on Tehran over a 2015 nuclear deal, state TV reported on Tuesday.

“We parliamentarians, of different political affiliations, support the establishment’s stance against renegotiating the (nuclear) deal. America cannot impose its illegitimate demands on Iran ... and ignore Iran’s rights,” they said in a letter addressed to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

President Donald Trump was expected to announce at 1800 GMT on Tuesday that he was pulling out of the multinational nuclear deal with Iran.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Gareth Jones

