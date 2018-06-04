FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 4, 2018 / 4:13 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

France's PSA begins to suspend its joint ventures in Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 4 (Reuters) - PSA Group has begun to suspend its joint venture activities in Iran, the French carmaker said on Monday, following the withdrawal of the United States from a nuclear pact signed with the country.

European signatories are scrambling to save the accord, which they see as crucial to forestalling an Iranian nuclear weapon, by protecting trade with Iran against the reimposition of U.S. sanctions to dissuade Tehran from quitting the deal.

“The group has begun to suspend its joint venture activities, in order to comply with U.S. law by Aug. 6,” PSA said in a statement.

“With the support of the French government, the Groupe PSA is engaging with the U.S. authorities to consider a waiver.”

The suspensions of its joint ventures do not alter PSA’s current financial guidance, the group said, adding that its Iranian activities accounted for less than 1 percent of revenue.

Major French companies operating in Iran include PSA, known for its Peugeot and Citroen brands, and its rival Renault .

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, Editing by Sarah White

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.