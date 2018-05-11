FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 11, 2018 / 8:35 AM / in 2 hours

Iran says Airbus to announce its decision on selling planes to Tehran soon -Fars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, May 11 (Reuters) - Iran said on Friday had asked Europe’s Airbus to announce whether it would go ahead with its plane deal with Tehran after President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of Iran’s international nuclear deal.

“Airbus will announce its decision in the coming days ... no down payment has been made by Iran to the plane makers for future deliveries,” senior advisor to Iran’s Roads and Urban Development Minister Asghar Fakhrieh-Kashan told the semi-official Fars news agency.

On May 8, Trump pulled the United States out of the 2015 accord with Iran, raising the risk of conflict in the Middle East, upsetting European allies and casting uncertainty over global oil supplies. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Catherine Evans)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

