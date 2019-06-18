Pompeo: U.S. President Trump does not want war with Iran

WASHINGTON, June 18 (Reuters) - The United States will maintain its pressure campaign on Iran and continue to deter aggression in the region, but does not want the conflict with Tehran to escalate, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday.

“We have been engaged in many messages, even this moment right here, communicating to Iran that we are there to deter aggression,” Pompeo told reporters at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida. “President Trump does not want war and we will continue to communicate that message while doing the things that are necessary to protect American interests in the region.” (Reporting by Makini Brice; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander)