U.S. ready to respond if Iran decides to resume nuclear program-Pompeo

WASHINGTON, May 21 (Reuters) - The United States is ready to respond if Iran decides to resume its nuclear program, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday in a speech outlining demands on Tehran to change its behavior.

“Our demands on Iran are not unreasonable: give up your program,” Pompeo said in a speech outlining demands on Iran. “Should they choose to go back, should they begin to enrich, we are fully prepared to respond to that as well,” Pompeo said, declining to detail what the response could be.

“I hope they will make a different decision, choose a different path,” he added.