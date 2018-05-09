FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2018

Arabs must have say in any new Iran nuclear deal, Egypt says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, May 9 (Reuters) - Egypt said on Wednesday that Arab nations must be involved in any future efforts to amend the international nuclear deal on Iran following U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from it.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry also said Iran must abide by its commitments under the separate nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty “in a way that will ensure that Iran remains as a country free of nuclear weapons.”.

A ministry statement called for Arab participation in any future dialogue on regional issues “especially that which is related to the possibility of amending the nuclear deal with Iran”. Relations between Egypt and Iran have been strained since the late 1970s but Cairo says it engages with the Islamic Republic in multilateral forums. (Reporting by Ahmed Tolba, Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

