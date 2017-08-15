FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran could quit nuclear deal in "hours" if new U.S. sanctions imposed-Rouhani
August 15, 2017 / 7:14 AM / an hour ago

Iran could quit nuclear deal in "hours" if new U.S. sanctions imposed-Rouhani

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Iran could abandon its nuclear deal with world powers "within hours", if the United States continues to impose new sanctions, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday.

"If America wants to go back to the experience (of imposing sanctions), Iran would certainly return in a short time -- not a week or a month but within hours -- to conditions more advanced than before the start of negotiations," Rouhani told a session of parliament broadcast live on state television. (Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

