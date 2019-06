LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday pulling out of some commitments under the nuclear deal was a “minimum” measure that Tehran could adopt a year after the United States withdrew from the accord and reimposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

In a speech broadcast on the state television, Rouhani said Iran will not negotiate with the United States under pressure. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin)