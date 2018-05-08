FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2018 / 1:01 PM / Updated an hour ago

Russia's Ryabkov urges U.S. to avoid rash steps against Iran - TASS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 8 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov urged the United States on Tuesday not to take any rash steps against Iran that would spoil the nuclear deal, the Tass news agency reported.

U.S President Donald Trump is expected to announce a decision on Tuesday on whether to withdraw from the Iran pact, which lifted economic sanctions on Iran in exchange for Tehran limiting its nuclear ambitions.

Ryabkov said there were no grounds to believe Iran is on the path to creating a nuclear bomb, and that it would be impossible to pressure Tehran into make unilateral concessions, Tass reported. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova Editing by Andrew Heavens)

