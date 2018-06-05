U.S. Treasury official warns allies of Iran's financial dealings

WASHINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday called on U.S. allies, partners and the private sector to work harder to ensure Iran does not exploit them to fund what it described as Iranian “nefarious activities.”

“You must harden your financial networks, require your companies to do extra due diligence to keep them from being caught in Iran’s deceptive web, and make clear the very significant risks of doing business with companies and persons in Iran,” Under Secretary of the Treasury Sigal Mandelker said in a speech.

“To those in the private sector, I urge you to also take additional steps to ensure Iran and its proxies are not exploiting your companies to support their nefarious activities,” she said. (Reporting by Arshad Mohammad Writing by Eric Walsh Editing by James Dalgleish)