FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Energy
August 6, 2018 / 12:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

White House on Monday to detail reimposition of Iran sanctions -Pompeo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The White House will make an announcement on Monday detailing the reimposition of U.S. sanctions on Iran that President Donald Trump has ordered for this week, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday.

Pompeo, speaking to reporters aboard his plane headed back to Washington from an Asia trip, said: “It’s an important part of our efforts to push back against Iranian malign activity.”

A U.S. Treasury official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said so-called “snapback” sanctions will be reimposed at 12:01 a.m. EDT on Tuesday.

In May, Trump pulled the United States out of a 2015 deal between world powers and Tehran under which international sanctions were lifted in return for curbs on its nuclear program. (Reporting By David Brunnstrom Writing by Matt Spetalnick Editing by Bill Trott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.