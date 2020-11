FILE PHOTO: Lebanon's Hezbollah deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem is pictured during an interview with Reuters at his office in Beirut's suburbs, Lebanon August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

CAIRO (Reuters) - Hezbollah deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem said on Friday in an interview with Al Manar TV that the response for the assassination of Irani scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh is in Iran’s hands.

(This story corrects title to deputy leader)