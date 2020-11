FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu adjusts his protective face mask during a welcoming ceremony upon the landing of a United Arab Emirates airline flydubai flight at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Emil Salman/Pool

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office was not commenting on reports of an attack on Friday on a prominent Iranian nuclear scientist, an official from Netanyahu’s office said.