Russia condemns killing of Iranian nuclear scientist

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Monday condemned the killing of Iran’s top nuclear scientist last week.
“We express our serious concern over the provocative nature of this terrorist act, which is clearly aimed at destabilising the situation and building up conflict potential in the region,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.
“We call on all parties to refrain from taking steps that could lead to an escalation of tensions.”
Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Kevin Liffey
