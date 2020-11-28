Turkey condemns killing of Iranian nuclear scientist, urges restraint

Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh is seen in Iran, in this undated photo. Official Khamenei Website/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey condemned on Saturday the “heinous assassination” of Iran’s top nuclear scientist and called for the perpetrators of the attack to be held accountable.

The foreign ministry also urged “all sides to act with common sense and restraint” in the wake of the killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who Western and Israeli governments believe was the architect of a secret Iranian nuclear weapons programme.

Earlier, Iran’s supreme leader promised to retaliate for the killing, raising the threat of a new confrontation with the West and Israel in the remaining weeks of Donald Trump’s presidency.